Advertisement

Manhunt underway for suspect after officer found shot in the head in Fla.

By NEWS 13 ORLANDO Staffa
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 7:06 AM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (NEWS 13 ORLANDO) - A manhunt is underway in Florida after a Daytona Beach police officer was shot in the head.

Police say the 26-year-old officer radioed in that he was investigating a suspicious incident.

When he stopped responding on his radio, more officers were dispatched to the scene and they found him on the ground with a gunshot wound.

The officer was hospitalized. The police chief says he’s undergone a “successful surgery” but remains in critical condition.

More than 500 officers from various agencies are now looking for the suspect, who’s considered armed and dangerous.

Police say the suspect, 29-year-old Othal Wallace, may be driving a gray 2016 Honda HR-V.

There’s a $100,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

Copyright 2021 NEWS 13 ORLANDO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Cem Duzel with the Colorado Springs Police Department met John Cena. Photo courtesy...
Man guilty of attempted murder after shooting Colorado Springs officer Cem Duzel in the head
An arrest warrant was opened for Dane Kallungi on June 1, 2021, for a crime in March 2019 --...
Arrest affidavit: Husband of missing Colorado Springs woman allegedly confessed to killing her, hiding her body
Background photo is of a procession following a shooting in Arvada on 6/21/21. On the right is...
More people would have died if not for the heroic actions of Johnny Hurley, who was killed in the Arvada shooting, according to police
Items police believe belong to an animal cruelty suspect.
WANTED: Man suspected of animal cruelty involving a horse in Colorado, disturbing details released by police
2021 Redistricting Maps in Colorado. Preliminary Congressional District Maps as of 6/23/21.
Proposal for Colorado’s new congressional districts released

Latest News

FILE - A member of the wait staff delivers food to outdoor diners along the sidewalk at the...
US economy up 6.4% in Q1 with stronger future gains expected
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020 file photo, a U.S. Department of Homeland Security plaque is...
US blocks solar components from China over labor abuses
Dylan and suspect Mark Redwine (Photos from the La Plata County Sheriff's Office)
WATCH: Trial underway for Colorado man, Mark Redwine, accused of murdering his own son
Pueblo police are reporting a man was stabbed in the head and was trying to drive himself to...
Man with knife sticking out of his head drove self to ER; suspect arrested by Pueblo police
A building has partially collapsed near Miami.
Miami-area condo collapses; 1 dead; rescue mission underway