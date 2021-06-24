Advertisement

Man with knife sticking out of his head was driving himself to the ER, suspect arrested by Pueblo Police

Pueblo police are reporting a man was stabbed in the head and was trying to drive himself to...
Pueblo police are reporting a man was stabbed in the head and was trying to drive himself to the hospital 6/23/21.(Pueblo PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:31 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is expected to survive after he was stabbed in the head Wednesday night.

Pueblo police got the call at about 10:38 p.m. Police are reporting the victim was driving a car headed towards an emergency room. Officers were able to locate the vehicle with the victim and a female passenger inside. When officers made contact with the victim, a knife was still sticking out of his head.

The victim’s passenger was able to provide a description of the suspect. Pueblo police were able to take the suspect into custody a short time later off Lake Avenue.

It isn’t clear what led up to the alleged attack, or if the victim and suspect knew each other, but 11 News will be following up on this story.

The victim is expected to survive.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Gordon Beesley.
Fallen Colorado police officer involved in Arvada shooting identified as Officer Gordon Beesley
Officer Cem Duzel with the Colorado Springs Police Department met John Cena. Photo courtesy...
Man guilty of attempted murder after shooting Colorado Springs officer Cem Duzel in the head
Two vehicles can see flipped over off the roadway near the PPIR interstate exit on June 22,...
2 seriously hurt in 3-vehicle crash on interstate near PPIR; northbound I-25 closed
An Arvada police officer was among three people killed on 6/21/21.
Police: Arvada police officer shot and killed was targeted because he was in uniform in ambush-style attack
Map of the outage area as of 1:24 p.m. June 21, 2021.
Power outage impacting downtown Colorado Springs

Latest News

Powers Boulevard and Research Parkway Bridge Rendering
Groundbreaking for Powers and Research Parkway project in Colorado Springs held on Wednesday
The 2021 drawing in Colorado Springs sold out on June 7.
Tickets sold out for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Colorado Springs
Muddy Slide Fire 6/23/21.
Muddy Slide Fire in Colorado grows to 4,000 acres on Wednesday
2021 Redistricting Maps in Colorado. Preliminary Congressional District Maps as of 6/23/21.
Proposal for Colorado’s new congressional districts released