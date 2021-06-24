Gov. Polis orders flags to be flown at half-staff on June 29 for fallen Arvada police officer

ARVADA, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado police officer killed in the line of duty on Monday was publicly identified as Officer Gordon Beesley.

The Arvada Police Department shared a message about Beesley Monday evening, stating their thoughts and prayers are with both the Beesley family and the victim/community member and his family.

“A veteran officer of the Arvada Police Department was shot and killed. Officer Gordon Beesley has been with the Arvada Police Department for 19 years,” Detective David Snelling with the Arvada Police Department wrote in a release. “He was a school resource officer at Oberon Middle School and was working patrol while school was out for the summer. Officer Beesley’s family is asking for privacy at this time.”

Those killed in the shooting that happened at about 1:15 p.m. in Olde Town Square in Arvada included Beesley, a good Samaritan from Denver named Johnny Hurley and the suspect. Hurley is being hailed a hero for his actions and police believe he saved more lives. Authorities have not released any specifics on what they believe happened during the deadly incident.

On Wednesday, Gov. Jared Polis announced flags will be lowered to half-staff on all public buildings June 29 to honor Beesley.

I have ordered flags lowered to half-staff on all public buildings statewide for Tuesday, June 29, 2021 from sunrise to sunset to honor the life of Gordon Beesley, a veteran of the Arvada Police Department who was killed in the line of duty. — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) June 24, 2021

“At this time we believe this was an isolated incident and there is no continued threat to our community,” Detective Snelling wrote.

