WANTED: Man suspected of animal cruelty involving a horse in Colorado, disturbing details released by police

Items police believe belong to an animal cruelty suspect.
Items police believe belong to an animal cruelty suspect.(Durango Police)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 9:41 PM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
DURANGO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in a small Colorado community are asking for help with identifying a suspect who is accused of committing a disturbing act.

WARNING: Some of the details of this case are unsettling and may be hard to read.

Durango Police are teaming up with La Plata County Animal Protection as they work to identify an animal cruelty suspect. According to police, the crime happened at about 10 p.m. on June 7 in the area of the La Plata County Fairgrounds.

Police have reason to believe a man was having “sexual intercourse” with a horse.

“The caretaker of the horse had a video surveillance camera inside the stall and was watching the act,” police wrote in a release. “They were able to capture a screenshot of the suspect. The suspect noticed the video surveillance camera and took it. Officers arrived quickly but were unable to locate the suspect. They did retrieve a backpack believed to belong to the suspect and took pictures of a bicycle and jacket that may also belong to the suspect.”

Photos of the backpack and bicycle that could belong to the suspect are at the top of this article. Authorities are hoping these items can help lead to the identification of the person involved.

More info on the suspect can be viewed at the bottom of this article. Click here to view the full release and a photo of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call (970) 375-4738.

