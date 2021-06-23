Advertisement

U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum hosts celebration day

Team USA legends teach local youth, tour museum with Tokyo Olympics 30 days away.
By Jon Wiener
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:31 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thirty days from the beginning of the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum hosted ‘Olympic & Paralympic Celebration Day’ to benefit local youth and celebrate the onset of the summer games.

Watch video from the event & the interview with four-time Olympian in triathlon, Hunter Kemper.

