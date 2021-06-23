‘They’re illegal’: Colorado AG shares warning against using fake COVID vaccine cards

DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser had strong words for people who might be making, selling, buying or using fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.

“If we can find people here in Colorado who are engaging in the sale of fake vaccine cards, we’ll go after them,” he said. “That is a scam. It’s wrong, and it will hurt public trust at a time when we need it so desperately.”

11 News reached out to El Paso County Public Health, the Colorado Springs Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. The agencies all said they had not received any reports locally of people buying or selling fake cards, but Weiser said he knows it’s happening.

“Thus far in Colorado, we’ve actually heard a few reports about fake vaccine cards out there trying to take advantage of people who might think that this is OK or might just be complicit in trying to deceive others,” he said.

The FBI also released a warning earlier this year urging people against making or buying fake vaccine cards.

“By misrepresenting yourself as vaccinated when entering schools, mass transit, workplaces, gyms, or places of worship, you put yourself and others around you at risk of contracting COVID-19,” the FBI said. “Additionally, the unauthorized use of an official government agency’s seal (such as HHS or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)) is a crime, and may be punishable under Title 18 United States Code, Section 1017, and other applicable laws.”

According to federal law, people can be fined, imprisoned or both for violating that code.

In Colorado, any deceptive practice is illegal.

“If people don’t get vaccinated, they’re making a choice,” Weiser said. “But what’s not OK is to deceive others about one’s vaccination status, and if you buy a card or you sell someone a card with the goal of deceiving people, that’s wrong.”

Weiser said he worked with 45 other attorneys general to urge social media sites and e-commerce websites to monitor their platforms for people marketing fake vaccine cards.

“We know they’ve been out there on different online platforms,” Weiser said. “We want the owners of those platforms to be responsible stewards and to not allow these sales to happen.”

If you come across a fake vaccine card for sale, report it to the Colorado Attorney General’s Office online or by calling 800-222-4444.

The FBI said you can also report it to the Department of Health and Human Services online or by calling 1-800-HHS-TIPS, or the Internet Crime Complaint Center.

