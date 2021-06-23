Advertisement

Sylvan Fire burning in Colorado grows to more than 3,000 acres Tuesday night

Sylvan wildfire in Colorado.
Sylvan wildfire in Colorado.(USFS)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 8:30 PM MDT
EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - One of several wildfires burning in Colorado continues to grow.

Tuesday night the United States Forest Service was reporting the Sylvan Fire, burning about 16 miles south of Eagle, was estimated at 3,359 acres. Smoke from the wildfire could be seen from Teller County and Colorado Springs Tuesday evening. An evacuation map can be viewed at the bottom of this article.

A pre-evacuation notice was issued for people living near Sylvan Lake State Park by the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office at about 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials believe the fire was sparked by lightning, but the exact cause remains under investigation. As of Tuesday night, about 75 firefighters were assigned to the blaze.

Click here for updates from the USFS.

