Southern Colorado campground expects camping reservations to be booked up all year

KOA in Fountain
KOA in Fountain(KKTV)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:10 AM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A local campground expects camping reservations to be booked up all year after a surge of camping interest during the pandemic.

Kampgrounds of America’s local campsite, at 8100 Bradley Drive next to I-25 in Fountain, said they have been completely booked recently.

“To get a reservation right now, it’s almost impossible. We have a night here, a night there. But, to do anything more than a night, it’s going to be a real challenge for anybody,” said KOA Fountain manager Nicole Enlow.

In all KOA sites across the country, proportion of first-time campers in 2020 was five times greater than what was observed in 2019. KOA thinks that is because camping is a safe, socially distanced way to travel during the pandemic.

“Our cabins stay full, our RV sites stay full. I think we’ll be busy until the end of the season and even in the winter months, we’re open so I think we’ll have people camping here then too,” said Enlow.

KOA in Fountain is seeing a wide range of campers recently, from all parts of the country. Campers range from young families, to teenagers, to older, more experienced retirees.

To reserve a spot at KOA in Fountain, click here.

