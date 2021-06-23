More people would have died if not for the heroic actions of Johnny Hurley who was killed in the Arvada shooting, according to police

ARVADA, Colo. (KKTV) - A Denver man, who was one of three people killed during a shooting in Arvada this week, is being remembered as a hero for his actions.

The tragic shooting took place on Monday in Olde Town Arvada, claiming the lives of Arvada Police Officer Gordon Beesley, Colorado resident Johnny Hurley and the suspect.

“If not for the heroic actions of Mr. Hurley and Arvada Police Officers on that day, more innocent lives would have been lost,” Detective David Snelling with the Arvada Police Department wrote in a release on Wednesday.

Two investigations into the shooting are still ongoing and police aren’t confirming exact details of what they believe occured. However, representatives with the Arvada Army Navy Surplus store shared a statement on what they say happened that tragic day. You can read the account at the bottom of this article, 11 News confirmed with an employee of the store this is an official account.

Investigators believe Officer Beesley was targeted that day because he was in a police uniform.

A GoFundMe for Hurley’s family was set up and verified by the Arvada Police Department. Click here to donate.

