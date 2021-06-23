Advertisement

Merle Smith, 1st Black graduate of Coast Guard Academy, dies

Merle J. Smith Jr., left, is pictured with his father, U.S. Army Col. Merle J. Smith, Sr., and...
Merle J. Smith Jr., left, is pictured with his father, U.S. Army Col. Merle J. Smith, Sr., and Coast Guard Commandant Willard J. Smith at the Academy commencement, 1966. Smith Jr. was the first Black cadet to graduate from the Coast Guard Academy.(Source: U.S. Coast Guard photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:17 AM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — The first Black cadet to graduate from the Coast Guard Academy, Merle Smith Jr. has died. He was 76.

Smith’s wife says he died on June 16 of complications from Parkinson’s disease and COVID-19.

Smith commanded patrol boats in Vietnam, taught law classes at the academy in New London and retired from active-duty service with the rank of commander before joining the legal staff of submarine builder Electric Boat.

Academy superintendent Rear Adm. William Kelly said in an email to the campus community that Smith “served as a role model for countless cadets, faculty, and staff.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Gordon Beesley.
Fallen Colorado police officer involved in Arvada shooting identified as Officer Gordon Beesley
Two vehicles can see flipped over off the roadway near the PPIR interstate exit on June 22,...
2 seriously hurt in 3-vehicle crash on interstate near PPIR; northbound I-25 closed
An Arvada police officer was among three people killed on 6/21/21.
Police: Arvada police officer shot and killed was targeted because he was in uniform in ambush-style attack
Officer Cem Duzel with the Colorado Springs Police Department met John Cena. Photo courtesy...
Man guilty of attempted murder after shooting Colorado Springs officer Cem Duzel in the head
Map of the outage area as of 1:24 p.m. June 21, 2021.
Power outage impacting downtown Colorado Springs

Latest News

President Biden touts the U.S. reaching 300-million Covid vaccines administered in 150 days...
Biden anti-crime effort takes on law-breaking gun dealers
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the graduation and commissioning ceremony at the...
Harris to visit US-Mexico border area regarding migration
FILE - In this June 17, 2021 file photo, conservatives gather on the steps of the Michigan...
Michigan Senate GOP probe: No systemic fraud in election
It's still too early to know whether COVID booster shots will be necessary to prevent a new...
COVID booster shots may be necessary this year
This June 3, 2021 photo provided by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office shows Jared “Drake”...
Drake Bell pleads guilty to felony endangerment charge