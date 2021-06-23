Advertisement

Expected TODAY: First draft of where Colorado’s new congressional district will be

Colorado has 7 congressional districts, but an 8th is being added by 2022.
By Melissa Henry
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:35 AM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An independent commission will present a first draft map of the state’s new congressional districts today, including the state’s new 8th district.

This not only impacts Coloradans who will live in the new district’s boundaries, but it will also change existing district lines, therefore thousands of Coloradans will have a new face representing them in Congress.

Colorado is one of 6 states that gained representation in the U.S. House because of data gathered during The 2020 Census. According to Reuters, Colorado is the first state of those 6 expected to present a redistricting plan.

Colorado currently has 7 districts, 4 of which are represented by democrats, and 3 by republicans. If the new district elects a republican, it would give Colorado equal representation from both parties in The House of Representatives.

Of the existing 7 districts, those in and around Denver are geographically small. The Colorado Springs area does not have the same effect, as the city is part of District 5, which has a much larger land mass than the districts in and around Denver. Both of the major cities, however, are main sources of Colorado’s population boom-- which is the reason why the state is getting more representation in Congress.

The independent commission presenting the redistricting plan today is doing so during a 2-5 p.m. meeting, which you can listen to by clicking here. The redistricting plan being presented is subject to change. Colorado’s new representative will be elected in November 2022.

