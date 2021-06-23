DOD COVID-19 vaccine recipients officially entered into Colorado’s $1 million vaccine lottery drawing

DENVER (KKTV) - If you got your COVID-19 vaccine through the Department of Defense (DOD), you now have a chance to win $1 million.

11 News confirmed with the state of Colorado Wednesday morning that the DOD provided the necessary data, so anyone vaccinated through the DOD was officially entered into the state’s fourth Colorado Comeback Cash vaccine lottery.

The fourth drawing was held Wednesday. The winner will be notified that day and then announced to the public on Friday. The DOD is also expected to provide the necessary information for the fifth and final drawing, which will be held Friday, July 2 and announced to the public Wednesday, July 7.

Previously, the state of Colorado said it would only pull eligible entries for the $1 million prize from the Colorado Immunization Information System (CIIS). The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and DOD do not report information to that system, so the state asked the agencies to send data about eligible vaccine recipients to the state the morning of every drawing. According to the state, the VA has provided that data for every drawing. The DOD did not provide that data for the first three drawings.

“This is the first time we’ve had the data we need in order to include DoD in the drawing,” the state said in an email to 11 News.

You can read more about the drawing’s official rules here.

The last day to get vaccinated and qualify for the $1 million prize is Wednesday, June 30. The state is also offering $50,000 scholarships for 12 to 17-year-olds who have been vaccinated.

