Cyclist dies following a Crash in Colorado Springs at Academy and Constitution

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A cyclist died days after a crash in Colorado Springs at a busy intersection.

Colorado Springs Police announced to the public on Wednesday that 54-year-old Jorge Estrada passed away this week. The crash happened on June 15 at about 4:30 p.m. in the intersection of N. Academy Boulevard and Constitution Avenue.

“The investigation revealed the bicyclist, 54-year-old Jorge Estrada of Colorado Springs, was stopped at the red light for eastbound Constitution Avenue,” Nashia Kerr with the Colorado Springs Police Department wrote in a news release. “Once the eastbound traffic light turned green, he began to ride eastbound across the intersection when he was struck by a pick-up attempting a right turn from eastbound Constitution Avenue onto southbound North Academy Boulevard. Neither high speeds nor impairment are suspected factors in this crash.”

The deadly crash remains under investigation. Kerr added this marks the first bicycle-related traffic death this year in Colorado Springs.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.