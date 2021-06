MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - Two winning lotto tickets were recently sold in the Centennial State and the Colorado Lottery wants to make sure the winners are aware!

On Wednesday Colorado Lottery tweeted the following:

Last night's winners!

🍀 A $5000 #LuckyforLife winning ticket sold at Safeway on Hwy 105 in Monument

🍀 We also had a Cash 5 jackpot ticket worth $20K which sold at Winners Corner based in Pueblo (a.k.a. @Jackpocket mobile app, so the winner could actually be from anywhere in CO) pic.twitter.com/o4JcRZwCLP — Colorado Lottery (@ColoLottery) June 22, 2021

Click here to check for winning numbers in past drawings.

