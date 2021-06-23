2021 Colorado Springs St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thank you to everyone who bought a ticket and participated! Every cent spent on a ticket goes towards St. Jude and their work towards eradicating childhood cancer.

This was a record year for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Colorado Springs. 10,000 tickets were sold in just six weeks, raising more than $1 million!

This year the drawing for all prizes but the house will be during 11 News at 4 p.m. on June 24. The drawing for the house will be during 11 News at 5:30 p.m. on June 24.

WINNERS:

The builder for the Dream Home is Covington Homes. It features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an estimated 3,200 square feet with an estimated value of $650,000. The address is 7148 Winterstone Court in Colorado Springs.

ABOUT ST. JUDE:

The mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is to advance cures, and means of prevention, for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment. Consistent with the vision of their founder Danny Thomas, no child is denied treatment based on race, religion or a family’s ability to pay.

