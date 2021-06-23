Advertisement

2021 Colorado Springs St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners

Drawing is June 24!
Drawing is June 24!(St. Jude)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 9:28 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thank you to everyone who bought a ticket and participated! Every cent spent on a ticket goes towards St. Jude and their work towards eradicating childhood cancer.

This was a record year for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Colorado Springs. 10,000 tickets were sold in just six weeks, raising more than $1 million!

You can continue to donate to St. Jude by clicking here.

This year the drawing for all prizes but the house will be during 11 News at 4 p.m. on June 24. The drawing for the house will be during 11 News at 5:30 p.m. on June 24.

WINNERS:

-Groceries for a year, up to $5,000 courtesy NFM Lending: (To be announced)

-$10,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of NFM Lending: (To be announced)

-Hot Spot Pace 5 person spa courtesy Hanson HotSpring Spa: (To be announced)

-$10,000 shopping spree courtesy of Furniture Row: (To be announced)

DREAM HOME WINNER:

(To be announced)

The builder for the Dream Home is Covington Homes. It features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an estimated 3,200 square feet with an estimated value of $650,000. The address is 7148 Winterstone Court in Colorado Springs.

Click here for more on the Dream Home.

ABOUT ST. JUDE:

The mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is to advance cures, and means of prevention, for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment. Consistent with the vision of their founder Danny Thomas, no child is denied treatment based on race, religion or a family’s ability to pay.

