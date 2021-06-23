11 NEWS REMEMBERS: Looking back at the Waldo Canyon Fire, 9 years later

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Wednesday marks nine years since the Waldo Canyon Fire exploded west of Colorado Springs.

The wildfire would go on to claim two lives, destroy 347 homes, force tens of thousands to evacuate, and accrue $453.7 million in insurance costs ($527 million in 2021 dollars) before it was contained 17 days later. It remains one of the most destructive wildfires in Colorado history. Law enforcement knows the fire was human-caused, but have never found the person who started it.

Below are a series of articles from start to finish that tell the story of those terrible weeks in El Paso and Teller counties.

June 24, 2012: Waldo Canyon Fire evacuations going smoothly

June 25, 2012: Manitou Springs evacuees return home

Morning of June 26, 2012: Flames reach Ute Pass communities, containment lines hold

Night of June 26, 2012: Waldo Canyon Fire destroys homes; thousands displaced

June 27, 2012: Fire officials address losses in Mountain Shadows

June 28, 2012: Yesterday was a good day for fighting fire

June 29, 2012: Community cheering on fire crews

June 29, 2012: President Obama tours Waldo Canyon Fire, greets evacuees and firefighters

June 30, 2012: Smoke investigation took place day before Waldo Canyon Fire exploded

July 1, 2012: Subdivision wildfire mitigation program saves homes

July 2, 2012: DA pledges to prosecute burglaries committed during Waldo Canyon Fire

July 2, 2012: Written in soot: ‘We will rebuild’

July 5, 2012: North Pole owner still pays evacuated employees

July 6, 2012: Waldo Canyon firefighters thank communities

July 7, 2012: Dispatch tapes suggest Waldo Canyon Fire started near namesake trail

July 8, 2012: Families see dangers of flooding and erosion

July 9, 2012: Girl reunited with teddy bear lost to Waldo Canyon Fire

July 10, 2012: Romney visits Care and Share food bank, meets victims of Waldo Canyon Fire

Photo gallery: Waldo Canyon, as it once was (Note: These photos were taken by late 11 News anchor Don Ward, who always called the former hiking trail one of his all-time favorites.)

