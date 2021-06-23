Advertisement

11 NEWS REMEMBERS: Looking back at the Waldo Canyon Fire, 9 years later

A week ago, the Mountain Shadows neighborhood and some adjacent neighborhoods were devastated...
A week ago, the Mountain Shadows neighborhood and some adjacent neighborhoods were devastated by a firestorm from the Waldo Canyon fire. (The Gazette/Jerilee Bennett) (KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:36 AM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Wednesday marks nine years since the Waldo Canyon Fire exploded west of Colorado Springs.

The wildfire would go on to claim two lives, destroy 347 homes, force tens of thousands to evacuate, and accrue $453.7 million in insurance costs ($527 million in 2021 dollars) before it was contained 17 days later. It remains one of the most destructive wildfires in Colorado history. Law enforcement knows the fire was human-caused, but have never found the person who started it.

Below are a series of articles from start to finish that tell the story of those terrible weeks in El Paso and Teller counties.

June 24, 2012: Waldo Canyon Fire evacuations going smoothly

June 25, 2012: Manitou Springs evacuees return home

Morning of June 26, 2012: Flames reach Ute Pass communities, containment lines hold

Night of June 26, 2012: Waldo Canyon Fire destroys homes; thousands displaced

June 27, 2012: Fire officials address losses in Mountain Shadows

June 28, 2012: Yesterday was a good day for fighting fire

June 29, 2012: Community cheering on fire crews

June 29, 2012: President Obama tours Waldo Canyon Fire, greets evacuees and firefighters

June 30, 2012: Smoke investigation took place day before Waldo Canyon Fire exploded

July 1, 2012: Subdivision wildfire mitigation program saves homes

July 2, 2012: DA pledges to prosecute burglaries committed during Waldo Canyon Fire

July 2, 2012: Written in soot: ‘We will rebuild’

July 5, 2012: North Pole owner still pays evacuated employees

July 6, 2012: Waldo Canyon firefighters thank communities

July 7, 2012: Dispatch tapes suggest Waldo Canyon Fire started near namesake trail

July 8, 2012: Families see dangers of flooding and erosion

July 9, 2012: Girl reunited with teddy bear lost to Waldo Canyon Fire

July 10, 2012: Romney visits Care and Share food bank, meets victims of Waldo Canyon Fire

Photo gallery: Waldo Canyon, as it once was (Note: These photos were taken by late 11 News anchor Don Ward, who always called the former hiking trail one of his all-time favorites.)

More related articles:

On four-year anniversary of Waldo Canyon Fire, questions remain, forest recovery begins

Homeowner remembers Waldo Canyon Fire: ‘There’s nothing I can do to bring it back’

Flying W Ranch reopens eight years Waldo Canyon Fire

Disasters don’t wait: What to do in case another wildfire happens locally

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Gordon Beesley.
Fallen Colorado police officer involved in Arvada shooting identified as Officer Gordon Beesley
Two vehicles can see flipped over off the roadway near the PPIR interstate exit on June 22,...
2 seriously hurt in 3-vehicle crash on interstate near PPIR; northbound I-25 closed
An Arvada police officer was among three people killed on 6/21/21.
Police: Arvada police officer shot and killed was targeted because he was in uniform in ambush-style attack
Map of the outage area as of 1:24 p.m. June 21, 2021.
Power outage impacting downtown Colorado Springs
Officer Cem Duzel with the Colorado Springs Police Department met John Cena. Photo courtesy...
Man guilty of attempted murder after shooting Colorado Springs officer Cem Duzel in the head

Latest News

Dylan and suspect Mark Redwine (Photos from the La Plata County Sheriff's Office)
WATCH: Trial underway for Colorado man, Mark Redwine, accused of murdering his own son
Heat and smoke today!
Hottest day of the week
Colorado has 7 congressional districts, but an 8th is being added by 2022.
Expected TODAY: First draft of where Colorado’s new congressional district will be
Britney Spears is scheduled to comment remotely during a court hearing Wednesday.
Britney Spears set to make rare remarks to conservatorship judge