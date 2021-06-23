11 NEWS REMEMBERS: Looking back at the Waldo Canyon Fire, 9 years later
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Wednesday marks nine years since the Waldo Canyon Fire exploded west of Colorado Springs.
The wildfire would go on to claim two lives, destroy 347 homes, force tens of thousands to evacuate, and accrue $453.7 million in insurance costs ($527 million in 2021 dollars) before it was contained 17 days later. It remains one of the most destructive wildfires in Colorado history. Law enforcement knows the fire was human-caused, but have never found the person who started it.
Below are a series of articles from start to finish that tell the story of those terrible weeks in El Paso and Teller counties.
June 24, 2012: Waldo Canyon Fire evacuations going smoothly
June 25, 2012: Manitou Springs evacuees return home
Morning of June 26, 2012: Flames reach Ute Pass communities, containment lines hold
Night of June 26, 2012: Waldo Canyon Fire destroys homes; thousands displaced
June 27, 2012: Fire officials address losses in Mountain Shadows
June 28, 2012: Yesterday was a good day for fighting fire
June 29, 2012: Community cheering on fire crews
June 29, 2012: President Obama tours Waldo Canyon Fire, greets evacuees and firefighters
June 30, 2012: Smoke investigation took place day before Waldo Canyon Fire exploded
July 1, 2012: Subdivision wildfire mitigation program saves homes
July 2, 2012: DA pledges to prosecute burglaries committed during Waldo Canyon Fire
July 2, 2012: Written in soot: ‘We will rebuild’
July 5, 2012: North Pole owner still pays evacuated employees
July 6, 2012: Waldo Canyon firefighters thank communities
July 7, 2012: Dispatch tapes suggest Waldo Canyon Fire started near namesake trail
July 8, 2012: Families see dangers of flooding and erosion
July 9, 2012: Girl reunited with teddy bear lost to Waldo Canyon Fire
July 10, 2012: Romney visits Care and Share food bank, meets victims of Waldo Canyon Fire
Photo gallery: Waldo Canyon, as it once was (Note: These photos were taken by late 11 News anchor Don Ward, who always called the former hiking trail one of his all-time favorites.)
