Advertisement

White House: 70% of Americans 30 or older have gotten COVID-19 shot

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 8:24 AM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 70% of Americans age 30 or older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the White House said, even as President Joe Biden is set to fall short of reaching his goal of giving a shot to the same percentage of all American adults by Independence Day.

The Biden administration is releasing the new data Tuesday showing it expects to reach 70% of Americans age 27 or older with at least one shot by the July 4 holiday. A White House official said it is now redoubling its focus on vaccinating younger Americans age 18-26, who have proved to be least likely to get a vaccine when it’s available for them.

The White House said meeting Biden’s vaccination goal is less important than the pace of the nation’s reopening, which is exceeding even its own internal projections as the overwhelming majority of the nation’s most vulnerable people are fully vaccinated and cases and deaths are at their lowest rates since the earliest days of the pandemic.

Still, the nationwide rate of new vaccinations has dropped off precipitously over the past month even as shots have become more available.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arvada police officer was among three people killed on 6/21/21.
3 killed, including a police officer and suspect, following a shooting in Arvada on Monday
Officer Gordon Beesley.
Fallen Colorado police officer involved in Arvada shooting identified as Officer Gordon Beesley
Crash on Highway 83 north of Colorado Springs 6/21/21.
Deadly crash closes down Highway 83 north of Colorado Springs
A woman named Megan won $568,319.45 jackpot playing The Hobbit slot machine at Wildwood Casino...
Colorado Springs woman wins more than $500,000 at Wildwood Casino in Cripple Creek
Monday's Most Wanted for June 21, 2021.
MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: June 21

Latest News

The European Commission said Tuesday that it has opened a formal investigation into whether...
EU launches new Google antitrust investigation
Dylan and suspect Mark Redwine (Photos from the La Plata County Sheriff's Office)
WATCH: Trial underway for Colorado man, Mark Redwine, accused of murdering his own son
Two vehicles can see flipped over off the roadway near the PPIR interstate exit on June 22,...
2 seriously hurt in 3-vehicle crash on interstate near PPIR; northbound I-25 closed
Police tape.
Suspect arrested in Teller County after reportedly stealing car, fleeing from officers in Colorado Springs