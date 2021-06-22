Suspect arrested in Teller County after reportedly stealing car, fleeing from officers in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect was arrested in Teller County after allegedly stealing a car and fleeing from officers in Colorado Springs.

According to CSPD, officers responded to 21st Street and Bott Avenue in Old Colorado City around 11 p.m. Monday on reports of a carjacking. The victim was reportedly traveling on 21st Street when a man standing on the side of the road threw a heavy object at her car and hit it.

The victim and her passengers said they got out of the vehicle and confronted the male, who then jumped into the car and took off with it. Officers located the vehicle at Cimarron and Nevada and attempted to stop the driver, who reportedly fled.

The suspect was arrested Teller County, although police have not released the name yet. The victim’s vehicle was recovered.

