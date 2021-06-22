Advertisement

Power outage impacting downtown Colorado Springs

Map of the outage area as of 1:24 p.m. June 21, 2021.
Map of the outage area as of 1:24 p.m. June 21, 2021.(Colorado Springs Utilities)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 1:26 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Hundreds are currently without power in the downtown Colorado Springs area.

Colorado Springs Utilities is reporting an outage affecting parts of downtown and Old Colorado City. More than 720 customers are impacted.

The outage map can be viewed here.

Currently, Springs Utilities is anticipating power to be restored by 3 p.m.

