Advertisement

Pikes Peak Hill Climb kicks off race week with technical inspection

Race day Sunday, 7:30am
Pikes Peak International Hill Climb's annual Technical Inspection took place Monday at...
Pikes Peak International Hill Climb's annual Technical Inspection took place Monday at Broadmoor World Arena(KKTV)
By Richie Cozzolino
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s officially race week.

The 99th running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb kicked off its festivities Monday with a technical inspection at the Broadmoor World Arena. Race officials gave vehicles a once-over before clearing them for the 12-mile trek up America’s Mountain.

The Hill Climb, first run in 1916, is the second oldest auto race in the United States. Practices and qualifying runs begin Tuesday and run through Thursday. Race day, moved last year to August due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is back to its normal spot on the last Sunday in June.

The event is also back open to spectators in 2021. Gates open at 2:30 a.m. Sunday and tickets can be found HERE.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Aurora police officers assess evidence at the site of a shooting that left four injured and...
114 shell casings recovered at site of deadly shooting outside Aurora Juneteenth celebration
The white roof of the pickup can be seen near the center of the photo. Wildlife officers and a...
Teen forgets to put pickup in park, chases vehicle into Lake Pueblo
An Arvada police officer was among three people killed on 6/21/21.
3 killed, including a police officer and suspect, following a shooting in Arvada on Monday
Gas shortage in Pueblo and Canon City tied to a labor shortage according to AAA
Reported shooting at the Citadel Mall on 6/18/21.
Several juvenilles injured in shooting at the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs Friday night

Latest News

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin (74) and goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) defend...
Former Colorado College hockey player Jaccob Slavin wins NHL’s Lady Byng Trophy
Pueblo County baseball team
4A state baseball tournament: Lewis-Palmer, Pueblo County drop to losers bracket
11 sports online
11 Sports Online: Broncos camp, Nuggets/Avs end, stars skip Olympics
11 sports online
11 Sports Online: Broncos camp, Nuggets/Avs end, stars skipping Olympics