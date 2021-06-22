Pikes Peak Hill Climb kicks off race week with technical inspection

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s officially race week.

The 99th running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb kicked off its festivities Monday with a technical inspection at the Broadmoor World Arena. Race officials gave vehicles a once-over before clearing them for the 12-mile trek up America’s Mountain.

The Hill Climb, first run in 1916, is the second oldest auto race in the United States. Practices and qualifying runs begin Tuesday and run through Thursday. Race day, moved last year to August due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is back to its normal spot on the last Sunday in June.

The event is also back open to spectators in 2021. Gates open at 2:30 a.m. Sunday and tickets can be found HERE.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.