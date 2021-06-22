Opening statements wrap up in day 1 of the Mark Redwine trial

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A trial eight and a half years in the making has wrapped up the first day.

Mark Redwine is accused of killing his own son, Dylan Redwine, during a court-ordered visit in November of 2012. The trial was delayed several times, most recently because of the pandemic.

After one week of jury selection, a jury was finalized Monday morning and both the prosecution and defense presented their opening arguments.

PROSECUTION OPENING ARGUMENT:

The prosecution presented an argument to the jury centered around the moments Dylan went missing and the conversations he had with people about not wanting to see his father.

They argued that when Dylan got to his father’s home he sent a text to on Nov. 19 to a friend asking if he could stay with him. The friend reportedly told him to come at 6:30 the next morning, but the friend never heard from Dylan.

The prosecutors say throughout the search for Dylan, his friends, family, and the community were on their hands and knees looking everywhere for him. They argue Mark Redwine never looked for him.

They also argue several spots in Redwine’s home came back positive for Dylan’s blood. The prosecution says that will be part of their argument as the trial continues.

DEFENSE OPENING ARGUMENT:

Redwine’s defense started their argument by saying Redwine did not kill his child and that he would do anything for Dylan.

The defense’s main point centered around the concept that they believe Dylan ran away from his father’s house and was later killed by someone or something, but not his father.

At one point the defense mentioned the idea a wild animal such as a mountain lion or bear could have been responsible for Dylan’s death.

They argued Dylan had made several statements that he was angry at his father and didn’t want to be with him and possibly wanted to harm him.

As a pushback to the prosecution’s argument about Dylan’s friend contacting him, they say they believe Dylan left his charger at home when he ran away, therefore causing his phone to die so he could not reach his friend.

The first witnesses in the case are set to take the stand Tuesday morning. The prosecution says we can expect to hear from Dylan’s mother, brother, and step-father during the trial.

Dylan Redwine vanished from his father’s Durango-area home during a court-ordered visit in 2012. Mark Redwine told law enforcement he ran errands on the morning of Nov. 19, 2012 and returned to an empty home four hours later. Hundreds of people assisted in search efforts in the weeks following -- efforts that were soon put on hold when winter arrived.

You can watch continuing coverage of the trial at kktv.com through the 11 Breaking News Center.

