New Pueblo City councilmember selected to replace the late Ray Aguilera

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo City councilmembers selected Zolanye McCulley-Bachicha to fill a council seat left vacant by the late Ray Aguilera.

The newest member was selected in a special session Monday night following Pueblo City Council District 4 appointment interviews. You can watch the interviews at the bottom of this article.

McCulley-Bachicha said she was born and raised in Pueblo, only leaving for college. She obtained her degree in nursing from CSU-Pueblo after receiving a degree in business administration from Colorado State University. She currently works for her family business as she raises an 8-month-old in the Bessemer community. During her interview she said her priorities include economic development, bringing jobs to Pueblo, making education accessible, drugs, mental illness and homelessness among other topics. She also wants to make property and the south side of Pueblo “more desirable.”

Four councilmembers voted for McCulley-Bachicha while two voted for John Wark. All of the councilmembers confirmed her in the resolution.

Zolanye McCulley-Bachicha said her family came to Pueblo in 1967 and “rooted” there. She works alongside her mother at a funeral home.

Aguilera passed away on May 9, following a heart attack during a work session in January. Despite his health issues, he pushed forward serving as a city councilmember. Click here to read his obituary.

