Multiple vehicles collide on I-25 near PPIR exit; northbound lanes blocked

(Source: AP Images)
By Lindsey Grewe
Updated: 29 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A multi-vehicle crash south of Fountain could snarl traffic for morning commuters.

A State Patrol spokesperson says a call came in just after 6 a.m. that two, possibly three vehicles had collided on northbound I-25 near the Pikes Peak International Raceway exit (122). A semi-truck was reportedly involved.

At the time of this writing, the extent of injuries to the people involved and what caused the crash are unknown. Northbound I-25 is partially blocked at the crash site.

This is a developing story, and we will update as we learn more.

Check traffic conditions here.

