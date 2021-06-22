Advertisement

Man guilty of attempted murder after shooting Colorado Springs officer Cem Duzel in the head

Officer Cem Duzel with the Colorado Springs Police Department met John Cena. Photo courtesy...
Officer Cem Duzel with the Colorado Springs Police Department met John Cena. Photo courtesy Colorado Springs Police Department. (KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:39 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The life of a Colorado Springs police officer was changed forever when he was shot in the head while he was in the line of duty.

On Tuesday, some justice was served when the man who pulled the trigger was found guilty of attempted first-degree murder, among other charges.

Officer Cem Duzel is a hero to many across the country after surviving the Aug. 2, 2018 shooting. He was responding to a report of gunshots near the Olympic Training Center. Putting his own life in danger to serve and protect his community. While responding to the call, Officer Duzel himself was was shot. A jury of 12 found Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi guilty of the following charges on Tuesday:

-Attempted first-degree murder

-3 counts of first-degree assault

-1 count of menacing

-1 count of prohibited use of a weapon

The sentencing for Al Khammasi is scheduled for Aug. 19.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arvada police officer was among three people killed on 6/21/21.
Police: Arvada police officer shot and killed was targeted because he was in uniform in ambush-style attack
Officer Gordon Beesley.
Fallen Colorado police officer involved in Arvada shooting identified as Officer Gordon Beesley
Crash on Highway 83 north of Colorado Springs 6/21/21.
Deadly crash closes down Highway 83 north of Colorado Springs
A woman named Megan won $568,319.45 jackpot playing The Hobbit slot machine at Wildwood Casino...
Colorado Springs woman wins more than $500,000 at Wildwood Casino in Cripple Creek
Monday's Most Wanted for June 21, 2021.
MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: June 21

Latest News

redwine
In-Depth: Breaking down the start of Mark Redwine murder trial
Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado made the comments on the Senate floor.
Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet urges passage of voting rights bill in emotional floor speech
An Arvada police officer was among three people killed on 6/21/21.
Police: Arvada police officer shot and killed was targeted because he was in uniform in ambush-style attack
bennet
Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet urges passage of 'For the People' act in emotional floor speech