Man guilty of attempted murder after shooting Colorado Springs officer Cem Duzel in the head

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The life of a Colorado Springs police officer was changed forever when he was shot in the head while he was in the line of duty.

On Tuesday, some justice was served when the man who pulled the trigger was found guilty of attempted first-degree murder, among other charges.

Officer Cem Duzel is a hero to many across the country after surviving the Aug. 2, 2018 shooting. He was responding to a report of gunshots near the Olympic Training Center. Putting his own life in danger to serve and protect his community. While responding to the call, Officer Duzel himself was was shot. A jury of 12 found Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi guilty of the following charges on Tuesday:

-Attempted first-degree murder

-3 counts of first-degree assault

-1 count of menacing

-1 count of prohibited use of a weapon

The sentencing for Al Khammasi is scheduled for Aug. 19.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.