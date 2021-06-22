Advertisement

Man accused of stealing 42,000 pounds of pistachios

Alberto Montemayor was booked in Tulare County. He's accused of stealing pistachios for resale.
Alberto Montemayor was booked in Tulare County. He's accused of stealing pistachios for resale.(Source: Tulare County Sheriff's Office/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 4:10 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The sheriff’s office in Tulare County, California, arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly stealing 42,000 pounds of pistachios.

The Touchstone Pistachio Company requested police investigate the theft last week after the company realized the pistachios were missing.

Investigative leads in Fresno and Kern County discovered a tractor-trailer containing the pistachios had moved from a trucking lot in Delano to another lot nearby.

Detectives found the pistachios were being moved from 2,000-pound sacks into smaller bags and being resold.

The Touchstone Pistachio Company got the remaining pistachios back.

Alberto Montemayor was booked in Tulare County.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arvada police officer was among three people killed on 6/21/21.
3 killed, including a police officer and suspect, following a shooting in Arvada on Monday
Crash on Highway 83 north of Colorado Springs 6/21/21.
Deadly crash closes down Highway 83 north of Colorado Springs
A woman named Megan won $568,319.45 jackpot playing The Hobbit slot machine at Wildwood Casino...
Colorado Springs woman wins more than $500,000 at Wildwood Casino in Cripple Creek
Monday's Most Wanted for June 21, 2021.
MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: June 21
Two Aurora police officers assess evidence at the site of a shooting that left four injured and...
114 shell casings recovered at site of deadly shooting outside Aurora Juneteenth celebration

Latest News

Dylan and suspect Mark Redwine (Photos from the La Plata County Sheriff's Office)
Opening statements wrap up in day 1 of the Mark Redwine trial
Zolanye McCulley-Bachicha
New Pueblo City council member selected to replace the late Ray Aguilera
An Arvada police officer was among three people killed on 6/21/21.
3 killed, including a police officer and suspect, following a shooting in Arvada on Monday
"Sorry out of service sign" on a gas pump.
Pump issues in Colorado are expected to get better soon and not expand, according to AAA Colorado
Then-President Donald Trump walked to a nearby church last June to take a photo after...
Judge tosses most claims over clearing protesters in DC park