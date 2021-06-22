Advertisement

Pump issues in Colorado are expected to get better soon and not expand, according to AAA Colorado

"Sorry out of service sign" on a gas pump.
"Sorry out of service sign" on a gas pump.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 8:43 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - More and more people continue to reach out to 11 News concerned after seeing some gas stations put up “out of service” signs throughout southern Colorado.

The issue started last week, primarily in Pueblo and Canon City. Skyler McKinley, Regional Director of Public Affairs with AAA Colorado, was reporting the issue was mainly tied to a shortage of drivers across the region. On Monday, 11 News viewers said they started to see the same problem pertaining to a shortage of gasoline in parts of El Paso and Douglas Counties. McKinley tells 11 News there have been some supply-side hiccups, including the driver shortage and some standard maintenance that took place on a regional pipeline. The pipeline was back in operation as of Saturday, so southern Colorado shouldn’t have to rely on longer-haul truckers.

“We could see some ‘bags on the pumps’ for a few days more, but I anticipate most drivers won’t notice any sort of ‘shortage’ when they need to fill up at any station in the next couple of days,” McKinley wrote to 11 News Monday evening.

