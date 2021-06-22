Farmers Markets: Southern Colorado locations & in-season produce list

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Farmers markets are back in full swing this summer, with nearly 70% of Coloradans fully vaccinated according to state data.

“Going to farmers markets and talking to the farmers themselves is something you don’t really get the chance to do when you go to the produce section of a grocery store,” said nutritionist Jerod Langness. “You can ask them, what’s big right now? What’s coming?”

Langness researched local farmers markets, and found the below items are in season or are about to be:

Zucchini

Blueberries

Cherries

Lettuce

Corn

Honey

Peaches (mid to late summer)

Green Chilies (late summer)

“Color is what you want when you’re eating because it does just provide different nutrients that you may not get, so by going into these farmers markets and asking what’s going on, and looking at all the variety, a lot of time they have hints and ways that you can mix these things in that you may not have thought of,” Langness suggested for those looking for new ways to eat healthy.

Here’s a linked list to several Southern Colorado Farmers Markets:

