Advertisement

Fallen Colorado police officer involved in Arvada shooting identified as Officer Gordon Beesley

Officer Gordon Beesley.
Officer Gordon Beesley.(Arvada Police)
By Tony Keith
Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARVADA, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado police officer killed in the line of duty on Monday was publicly identified as Officer Gordon Beesley.

The Arvada Police Department shared a message about Officer Beesley Monday evening stating their thoughts and prayers are with both the Beesley Family and the victim/community member and his family.

“A veteran officer of the Arvada Police Department was shot and killed. Officer Gordon Beesley has been with the Arvada Police Department for 19 years,” Detective David Snelling with the Arvada Police Department wrote in a release. “He was a School Resource Officer at Oberon Middle School and was working patrol while school was out for the summer. Officer Beesley’s family is asking for privacy at this time.”

Click here for more on the shooting.

Those killed in the shooting that happened at about 1:15 p.m. in Olde Town Square in Arvada included Officer Beesley, the unidentified community member and an unidentified suspect.

“At this time we believe this was an isolated incident and there is no continued threat to our community,” Detective Snelling wrote.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Aurora police officers assess evidence at the site of a shooting that left four injured and...
114 shell casings recovered at site of deadly shooting outside Aurora Juneteenth celebration
The white roof of the pickup can be seen near the center of the photo. Wildlife officers and a...
Teen forgets to put pickup in park, chases vehicle into Lake Pueblo
An Arvada police officer was among three people killed on 6/21/21.
3 killed, including a police officer and suspect, following a shooting in Arvada on Monday
Gas shortage in Pueblo and Canon City tied to a labor shortage according to AAA
Reported shooting at the Citadel Mall on 6/18/21.
Several juvenilles injured in shooting at the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs Friday night

Latest News

An Arvada police officer was among three people killed on 6/21/21.
3 killed, including a police officer and suspect, following a shooting in Arvada on Monday
Crash on Highway 83 north of Colorado Springs 6/21/21.
Deadly crash closes down Highway 83 north of Colorado Springs
"Sorry out of service sign" on a gas pump.
Pump issues in Colorado are expected to get better soon and not expand, according to AAA Colorado
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
Supreme Court win for college athletes in compensation case