Fallen Colorado police officer involved in Arvada shooting identified as Officer Gordon Beesley

ARVADA, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado police officer killed in the line of duty on Monday was publicly identified as Officer Gordon Beesley.

The Arvada Police Department shared a message about Officer Beesley Monday evening stating their thoughts and prayers are with both the Beesley Family and the victim/community member and his family.

“A veteran officer of the Arvada Police Department was shot and killed. Officer Gordon Beesley has been with the Arvada Police Department for 19 years,” Detective David Snelling with the Arvada Police Department wrote in a release. “He was a School Resource Officer at Oberon Middle School and was working patrol while school was out for the summer. Officer Beesley’s family is asking for privacy at this time.”

Those killed in the shooting that happened at about 1:15 p.m. in Olde Town Square in Arvada included Officer Beesley, the unidentified community member and an unidentified suspect.

“At this time we believe this was an isolated incident and there is no continued threat to our community,” Detective Snelling wrote.

