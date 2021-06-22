Denver police looking for box truck associated with possible kidnapping

DENVER (KKTV) - Denver police are asking for the public’s help after a man was seen forcing a woman into a truck Tuesday morning.

Officers are asking people to be on the lookout for a white box truck last seen in the area of Washington Street and Cleveland Place around 7:40 a.m.

The truck is described as a 2008 or newer Ford truck with the word “Delivery” spray-painted in light blue cursive on the rear roll-up door and “Den-Co” painted in light blue lettering on the driver’s side. The passenger door is black. The truck was last seen traveling westbound on Park Avenue towards I-25.

Anyone with information is urged to call or text 911.

