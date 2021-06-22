Debris on highway causes delays on I-25 in Pueblo Tuesday afternoon

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - I-25 southbound was closed for about one hour Tuesday afternoon in Pueblo after debris was scattered across the highway.

The Colorado Department of Transportation shared a few details on the crash at about 2:20 p.m.:

I-25 SB: Full closure between Exit 100A - US 50; Pueblo Memorial Airport and Exit 99B - 13th Street. Debris on roadway. South bound blocked by debris. Use alternate route. https://t.co/uNWes2QNCa — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) June 22, 2021

Last time this article was updated at 3:20 p.m., only the right lane was blocked as crews worked to clean up the debris.

