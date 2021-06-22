Advertisement

Debris on highway causes delays on I-25 in Pueblo Tuesday afternoon

Debris on I-25 in Pueblo 6/22/21.
Debris on I-25 in Pueblo 6/22/21.(11 News Viewer)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 3:28 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - I-25 southbound was closed for about one hour Tuesday afternoon in Pueblo after debris was scattered across the highway.

The Colorado Department of Transportation shared a few details on the crash at about 2:20 p.m.:

Last time this article was updated at 3:20 p.m., only the right lane was blocked as crews worked to clean up the debris.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the incident. The purpose of this article is to update the public on a major traffic incident.

