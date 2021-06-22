Advertisement

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet urges passage of voting rights bill in emotional floor speech

Bennet original co-sponsor of ‘For the People’ act that was blocked by GOP senators late Tuesday.
By Jon Wiener
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 4:30 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) (AP) - UPDATE* The ‘For the People’ act failed to advance to debate after a 50-50 vote on the Senate floor late Tuesday afternoon.

The Democrats’ expansive elections and voting bill is all but certain to be rejected in a key Senate test vote. The action late Tuesday is expected to provide a dramatic example of Republicans’ use of the filibuster to block legislation. Moderate Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia announced he would vote to bring the bill up for debate, but the Democrats are still short of the 60 votes they need for that. Backers of the For the People bill see it as the civil rights issue of the era and say it’s needed to protect voting rights as states impose restrictive new laws. In the evenly split Senate, Republicans are united in opposition. GOP leader Mitch McConnell calls the bill a “partisan power grab.”

