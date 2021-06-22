Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police arrest suspect who waved gun at bystanders, officers

By CNN Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (CNN) - The police commissioner in Springfield, Massachusetts is praising her officers for using restraint during an incident with an armed man on Sunday.

Police released surveillance video showing 43-year-old Jose Montanez with a gun.

They say he fired his gun numerous times at bystanders.

Police were initially alerted of the incident through a piece of technology called ShotSpotter. Crime analysts then used surveillance video to relay Montanez’s location to officers.

When officers arrived, they say Montanez began to run. He is seen in the footage turning around multiple times and pointing his gun at officers.

Keen-eyed officers noticed the suspect’s gun slide was locked in the rear, which means it’s unable to fire or is out of ammunition.

Montanez allegedly dropped the stolen gun at a high school before he was arrested.

Officers recovered a second magazine in Montanez’s waistband.

No one was hurt.

Montanez is facing multiple charges.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arvada police officer was among three people killed on 6/21/21.
3 killed, including a police officer and suspect, following a shooting in Arvada on Monday
Officer Gordon Beesley.
Fallen Colorado police officer involved in Arvada shooting identified as Officer Gordon Beesley
Crash on Highway 83 north of Colorado Springs 6/21/21.
Deadly crash closes down Highway 83 north of Colorado Springs
A woman named Megan won $568,319.45 jackpot playing The Hobbit slot machine at Wildwood Casino...
Colorado Springs woman wins more than $500,000 at Wildwood Casino in Cripple Creek
Monday's Most Wanted for June 21, 2021.
MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: June 21

Latest News

The European Commission said Tuesday that it has opened a formal investigation into whether...
EU launches new Google antitrust investigation
Dylan and suspect Mark Redwine (Photos from the La Plata County Sheriff's Office)
WATCH: Trial underway for Colorado man, Mark Redwine, accused of murdering his own son
Two vehicles can see flipped over off the roadway near the PPIR interstate exit on June 22,...
2 seriously hurt in 3-vehicle crash on interstate near PPIR; northbound I-25 closed
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
White House: 70% of Americans 30 or older have gotten COVID-19 shot
Police tape.
Suspect arrested in Teller County after reportedly stealing car, fleeing from officers in Colorado Springs