Voice of the consumer: Many parents to receive $250 to $300 per child from IRS starting next month

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Internal Revenue Service recently announced it has started sending letters to more than 36 million American families who might be eligible to receive monthly child payments.

According to the IRS, there are several important changes to the child tax credit this year, including increases in the amount for many families. The credit will also include children who turn 17 in 2021, and taxpayers can receive part of their credit in monthly payments before filing their 2021 tax return.

“The credit for qualifying children is fully refundable, which means that taxpayers can benefit from the credit even if they don’t have earned income or don’t owe any income taxes,” the IRS also said.

Before, the child tax credit was capped at $2,000 per year for each qualifying child. Under the American Rescue Plan Act, which passed in March, payments have been expanded to $3,600 per qualifying child younger than 6 years old and up to $3,000 per qualifying child between the ages of 6 and 17. That equals to monthly payments of $250 to $300 per child.

The amounts will be reduced for incomes more than $150,000 for married taxpayers filing a joint return, $112,500 for heads of household and $75,000 for all other taxpayers, the IRS said.

As of now, the increased payments are only for tax year 2021. According to the IRS, the money will be sent by direct deposit or check starting July 15. Payments will also be issued Aug. 13, Sept. 15, Oct. 15, Nov. 15 and Dec. 15.

The IRS said it is calculating the payment amounts based on taxpayers’ 2020 tax return. If that return is not available, the IRS said it will use the 2019 return.

11 News spoke with a local financial planner about what parents need to know about the expanded child tax credit.

Nathan Archuleta from Summit Wealth Group suggests families take the monthly payments, as opposed to opting for a lump sum at tax time.

“With this extra payment and any stimulus and really any money that comes in, our biggest advice is to always pay yourself first,” Archuleta said. “Take care of the necessities — food, shelter, transportation — and then from there, we can work on building a more solid financial foundation.”

There are some requirements you have to meet to be eligible for the child tax credit.

“Your child must be a U.S. citizen. You have to have a Social Security number for your child,” Archuleta said. “You must have the child live with you for about half the year, so there are some regular requirements about the IRS rules that you’ll still have to satisfy.”

According to Archuleta, the payments are not reduced if you owe back taxes or child support, but if you have any private creditors or wage garnishment, that could impact the payments.

The Associated Press reports nearly 88% of children are set to receive the benefits without their parents needing to take any additional action.

The IRS said it will provide more information about the advance payments soon. Check www.IRS.gov/childtaxcredit2021 for updates.

