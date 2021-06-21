State Health Department begins making calls to un-vaccinated Coloradans

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Starting Monday, the Colorado Department of Public Health will make calls to those who do not have a COVID-19 vaccine. This new campaign is all part of the goal to get at least 75% of those eligible in the state vaccinated by July 4th.

These calls will reportedly give people information about getting vaccinated, answer any questions about the COVID-19 vaccine they might have, as well as help with scheduling an appointment.

“I’m excited that Coloradans will have a new opportunity to learn more about COVID-19 vaccines to help them make informed decisions about their health,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director, CDPHE. “It’s normal to have questions about COVID-19 vaccines. These outgoing calls will provide Coloradans with accurate information and help them find a free vaccination appointment in their neighborhood if they choose to be protected from COVID-19.”

In El Paso County, the health department says 58% of people have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine and 51% are fully vaccinated. The local health department does not believe El Paso County will hit the 70% goal by that date.

Fadi Youkhana, from El Paso County Public Health, tells 11 News these kinds of outreach can be great for the community. “Every single person that is getting vaccinated because of an outreach, that’s another person that is greatly reducing the risk of contracting COVID-19... So those types of outreaches, any outreach even if it gets one person through the door and gets vaccinated that’s a success” says Youkhana.

Calls will come directly from the COVAXCO call center. The COVID-19 hotline will still be up and running 24/7; Coloradans can continue to call the vaccine hotline at 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926).

CDPHE says they will also be sending text message and email notifications on June 22 and 25 to people between the age of 18 and 29. These notifications will reportedly tell them they are overdue for their second dose of the vaccine and provide information on where they can schedule the vaccine.

