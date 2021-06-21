Serious crash closes down Highway 83 north of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash closed down both directions of Highway 83 north of Colorado Springs on Monday.

The crash was reported about 2:40 p.m. in the area of Highway 83 and Stagecoach Road. According to Trooper Josh Lewis with the Colorado State Patrol, the crash involved two vehicles. A medical helicopter landed at about 3:18 p.m. for one of the drivers, but stayed at the scene likely because of weather conditions. Specific details on injuries were not available.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to alert the public to an incident that has a major impact on traffic.

