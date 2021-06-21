Senior veterans who need some help in daily life can now be paired up with companion to help stay in their home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Senior veterans who may need some extra help in their daily life can now be paired up with a companion to help them stay in their home.

“Choose Home” is run by Silver Key Senior Services in Colorado Springs and is a nationally funded VA initiative. Colorado Springs is one of only five locations in the country with this type of program.

As the COVID-19 pandemic response normalized physical separations, Choose Home guarantees social connections for senior veterans. It gives assistance to veterans 60-years-old and older, and their spouses, to help them live independently in their homes, and possibly avoid nursing homes.

“As much as they’re happy, we’re also happy to see them happy and to see us learn what we may be going through later on in life,” said volunteers Kathy and Jack Schoen.

Volunteers are also veterans. The program helps senior veterans with anything they may need, like doing dishes, going to medical appointments or just getting out of the house.

“The virus isolated a lot of people but they were really isolated. With the way the world is, it’s just nice to be able to improve somebody’s life. If we can do that, it makes us happy and we hope that it makes them happy,” said the Schoen’s.

If you know a senior veteran who needs some extra help, or are a senior veteran who wants to help, Silver Key needs volunteers. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.