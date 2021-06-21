Advertisement

Raiders’ Carl Nassib comes out as gay

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during NFL football practice Wednesday, June...
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during NFL football practice Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Henderson, Nev.(Source: AP Photo/John Locher)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 4:56 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib came out as gay Monday. He’s the NFL’s only openly gay player.

Nassib made his announcement in a video posted on his Instagram account.

“I just want to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay,” Nassib said.

“I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest. I really have the best life. I’ve got the best family, friends and job a guy could ask for. I’m a pretty private person, so I hope you guys know I’m not doing this for attention, but I think representation matters.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Aurora police officers assess evidence at the site of a shooting that left four injured and...
114 shell casings recovered at site of deadly shooting outside Aurora Juneteenth celebration
The white roof of the pickup can be seen near the center of the photo. Wildlife officers and a...
Teen forgets to put pickup in park, chases vehicle into Lake Pueblo
Gas shortage in Pueblo and Canon City tied to a labor shortage according to AAA
Reported shooting at the Citadel Mall on 6/18/21.
Several juvenilles injured in shooting at the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs Friday night
Truck stuck on Ophir Pass 6/18/21
Delivery truck driver attempts to navigate a Colorado mountain pass and fails miserably

Latest News

Dylan and suspect Mark Redwine (Photos from the La Plata County Sheriff's Office)
Trial underway for a Colorado man, Mark Redwine, accused of murdering his own son
Police shot in Arvada 6/21/21.
3 killed, including a police officer, following a shooting in Arvada on Monday
Crash on Highway 83 north of Colorado Springs 6/21/21.
Serious crash closes down Highway 83 north of Colorado Springs
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
High court sides with ex-athletes in NCAA compensation case