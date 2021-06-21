Advertisement

Motorcycle rider killed in Father’s Day crash near Pueblo

(Source: AP Images)
By Lindsey Grewe
Updated: 34 minutes ago
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - A 38-year-old motorcyclist was killed Sunday night after rear-ending a pickup while speeding.

State Patrol says the deadly collision happened at exactly 10 p.m. at Highway 50 and Purcell Boulevard in Pueblo West.

“A 2018 Honda motorcycle operated by a 38-year-old male was traveling westbound on [Highway] 50 at a high rate of speed. The driver did not slow down and impacted the rear of a 2008 Dodge pickup,” troopers wrote a news release.

The rider died at the scene. He has not been identified at the time of this writing.

No one in the pickup was hurt.

This was the second serious crash Sunday in the Pueblo area involving motorcyclists. An earlier collision between a car and two motorcycles at 9th and Iola in Pueblo landed all three people involved in the hospital. Police told 11 News in that crash, there were significant injuries reported, but all are expected to survive.

