MONDAY'S MOST WANTED: June 21

Monday's Most Wanted for June 21, 2021.
Monday's Most Wanted for June 21, 2021.(Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers/KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The suspected killer of a mother of three again tops our “Most Wanted” list.

Billy Joe Torrez Jr. is accused of gunning down 36-year-old Samantha Morgan in May 2020. For months, police did not have a suspect in the case before finally identifying Torrez as the alleged killer in March. Torrez, 25, is described as a 5-foot-7 white male with brown hair and brown eyes and weighs 180 pounds. He’s wanted on the following charges: murder 1-after deliberation, felony menacing with a weapon, trespass, careless driving, driving under restraint, no insurance, unregistered vehicle, and driving while ability impaired. Read more about the case here.

Bernard Eichensehr, 32, is wanted on charges of second-degree assault causing serious bodily injury, third-degree assault, and harassment. Eichensehr is described as a 6-foot-tall white man weighing 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

John Anthony Madrid faces a long list of alleged criminal offenses: aggravated motor vehicle theft, DUI, leaving the scene of an accident involving injuries, careless driving, driving under restraint, and drug charges. Madrid is described as a 20-year-old white male weighing 185 pounds, standing 5-foot-9, and has black hair and hazel eyes.

Tevin Morris, 26, is accused of aggravated robbery with intent to kill/maim/wound with weapon. He’s described as a Black male weighing 185 pounds and standing 5-foot-11. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Miguel Solis-Zuniga, 27, is suspected of fleeing a crash last October that killed a 52-year-old woman. He faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, failing to report accident, and driving under restraint. Solis-Zuniga is described as white, 5-foot-6, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Jesse Pryor, 38, faces a laundry list of charges, including of stalking, harassment, false imprisonment, third-degree assault, child abuse and theft. He’s described as a white male, 5-foot-7 and 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Johnathan Perry, 30, is wanted for attempted murder and a slew of other charges: second-degree assault involving strangulation, felony menacing with weapon, third-degree assault, theft and harassment. Perry is white, 6-foot-2, 200 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.

Twenty-three-year-old Devon Glenn faces a long list of offenses: aggravated motor vehicle theft, third-degree assault, robbery, protection order violation, and multiple weapons charges. He’s white, 6-foot-4, weighs 280 pounds, and is described as having “sandy” hair and hazel eyes.

If you know the whereabouts of one or more of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 719-542-STOP if in Pueblo. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

