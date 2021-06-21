Advertisement

GRAPHIC VIDEO: Man survives after being shot next to two children in the Bronx

By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 9:46 AM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRONX, N.Y. (CNN) – The NYPD is looking for suspects in a brazen daylight shooting in the Bronx that was caught on security cameras Thursday evening.

A 24-year-old man who appeared to be running from a gunman fell, knocking down two children.

While on the ground, the gunman proceeds to shoot the man in the back and both of his legs.

No bullets hit the children, a 10-year-old girl and a five-year-old boy, and they did not require hospitalization.

The gunman reportedly joined an accomplice and got away on a scooter.

New York Police are hoping someone will recognize the suspect from the surveillance video.

The man who was shot is listed in stable condition.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Aurora police officers assess evidence at the site of a shooting that left four injured and...
114 shell casings recovered at site of deadly shooting outside Aurora Juneteenth celebration
The white roof of the pickup can be seen near the center of the photo. Wildlife officers and a...
Teen forgets to put pickup in park, chases vehicle into Lake Pueblo
Reported shooting at the Citadel Mall on 6/18/21.
Several juvenilles injured in shooting at the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs Friday night
Gas shortage in Pueblo and Canon City tied to a labor shortage according to AAA
Truck stuck on Ophir Pass 6/18/21
Delivery truck driver attempts to navigate a Colorado mountain pass and fails miserably

Latest News

Tornado damage is seen in Naperville, Ill., early Monday morning
Tornado sweeps through suburban Chicago, causing damage
Senior veterans who need some help in daily life can now be paired up with companion to help...
Senior veterans who need some help in daily life can now be paired up with companion to help stay in their home
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
High court sides with ex-athletes in NCAA compensation case
The Sylvan Fire started June 20, 2021 and gained 180 acres on the same day. The fire is...
Evacuations ordered as Sylvan Fire in Eagle County grows to 180 acres