Former Colorado College hockey player Jaccob Slavin wins NHL’s Lady Byng Trophy

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin (74) and goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) defend...
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin (74) and goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) defend against Nashville Predators left wing Erik Haula (56) during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)(Gerry Broome | AP)
By Associated Press and Richie Cozzolino
NEW YORK (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin won the Lady Byng Memorial trophy for sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct Saturday, becoming the fourth blue-liner to win the award.

The 27-year-old from Denver received 73 of 100 first-place votes submitted by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Slavin played at Colorado College for two seasons from 2013 to 2015. He won the NCHC Rookie of the Year award in 2014 after tallying 5 goals and 20 assists in 32 games as a freshman.

Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon was second, followed by Toronto forward Auston Matthews.

Slavin had three goals and 15 points while averaging a team-high 22:59 minutes over 52 games this season. He was assessed just one penalty for delay of game (puck over the glass), while facing opposing teams’ top lines.

Florida’s Brian Campbell in 2012 was the last defenseman to earn the honor, which was first presented following the 1924-25 season.

Red Kelly was a three-time winner, including once as a forward. Bill Quackenbush, in 1949 with Detroit, is the other defensemen to have won.

