Evacuations ordered as Sylvan Fire in Eagle County grows to 180 acres

WHITE RIVER NATIONAL FOREST, Colo. (KKTV) - Campers and day visitors were quickly evacuated Father’s Day afternoon after a fast-moving fire ignited near Sylvan Lake State Park.

Fire officials say the blaze was reported at 3:15 p.m. Sunday and had grown to roughly 180 acres by nightfall. Eagle County Wildland Fire began issuing evacuations an hour after the fire was reported. A map to the evacuation and pre-evacuation areas can be seen below.

The fire is burning in the White River National Forest about a half-mile from the state park campground. While the area is rural, it’s only 12 miles from the town of Eagle.

Sixty firefighters are battling the wildfire, aided by four single-engine air-tankers and a light helicopter Sunday.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.