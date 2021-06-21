Advertisement

Evacuations ordered as Sylvan Fire in Eagle County grows to 180 acres

The Sylvan Fire started June 20, 2021 and gained 180 acres on the same day. The fire is...
The Sylvan Fire started June 20, 2021 and gained 180 acres on the same day. The fire is burning near Sylvan Lake State Park about 12 miles from Eagle and I-70.(Colorado State Patrol)
By Lindsey Grewe
Updated: 1 hours ago
WHITE RIVER NATIONAL FOREST, Colo. (KKTV) - Campers and day visitors were quickly evacuated Father’s Day afternoon after a fast-moving fire ignited near Sylvan Lake State Park.

Fire officials say the blaze was reported at 3:15 p.m. Sunday and had grown to roughly 180 acres by nightfall. Eagle County Wildland Fire began issuing evacuations an hour after the fire was reported. A map to the evacuation and pre-evacuation areas can be seen below.

The fire is burning in the White River National Forest about a half-mile from the state park campground. While the area is rural, it’s only 12 miles from the town of Eagle.

Sixty firefighters are battling the wildfire, aided by four single-engine air-tankers and a light helicopter Sunday.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

