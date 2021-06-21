Crews respond to a townhome fire in Colorado Springs on Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to an active fire at townhomes in Colorado Springs on Monday.

Just before 5:30 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department was responding to the fire at 1495 Manitou Boulevard. The neighborhood is on the east side of Old Colorado City to the south of Uintah Street.

The fire was out by 5:45 p.m. and one person suffered minor injuries.

“Firefighters have the majority of fire extinguished and crews continue working,” a representative with CSFD wrote on Twitter.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.