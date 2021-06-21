Colorado Springs woman wins more than $500,000 at Wildwood Casino in Cripple Creek

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KKTV) - Why go to Vegas when you can win big in Cripple Creek?

A Colorado Springs woman hit a major jackpot on Saturday at Wildwood Casino. The 44-year-old woman was playing the “Hobbit” slot machine when she hit a $568,319.45 jackpot! The winner, Megan, plans on using the money to help pay off bills.

“We love seeing our players win big. It creates such a buzz and excitement in the casino that’s fun for everyone,” General Manager Matt Andrighetti said.

The last “big” jackpot wins at Wildwood Casino happened in November of 2017. The first broke the highest jackpot record for Cripple Creek and for the casino when a Colorado Springs resident named Rebecca won $805,329. The second happened later that month when a 52-year-old Springs resident named Todd won $501,591 on Thanksgiving Day.

“I thought I broke the machine to be honest,” Megan said. At the time she won, Megan told her husband who was sitting by her that she thought she’d broken the machine with so many numbers popping up and the sound of coins still dropping. He replied, “No, honey, I think you just won the jackpot.”

