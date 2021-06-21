Advertisement

Chilly & rainy to start out Monday

Showers and fog to start the day
By Luke Victor
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:47 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONDAY: Rain showers have developed across southern Colorado this morning. The heaviest stuff will be near the Pikes Peak region. Have the umbrella out the door. Fog will play a role for the morning commute too. It will be noticeably cooler! Temps won’t make it out of the 60s in many spots in the Pikes Peak region, with some middle 70s along highway 50. This cool-down won’t last long...

REST OF THE WEEK: The heat returns in full force midweek. Plan on 90s lasting through Thursday. Our next chance for potentially widespread thunderstorms arrives on Friday and will last through Saturday.

