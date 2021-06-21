Advertisement

Airlines, unions demand crackdown on unruly passengers

By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Airlines, flight attendants and pilots are calling for the U.S. Justice Department to prosecute unruly and violent passengers.

In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland Monday, the trade group Airlines for America and several unions for pilots and flight crew cited a “substantial increase in and growing escalation of passengers’ unruly and disruptive behavior onboard aircraft, particularly toward crewmembers. These incidents pose a safety and security threat.’'

In January, the Federal Aviation Administration announced a “zero-tolerance’' policy toward passengers who cause disturbances aboard aircraft or violate federal rules by refusing to follow flight crew instructions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Aurora police officers assess evidence at the site of a shooting that left four injured and...
114 shell casings recovered at site of deadly shooting outside Aurora Juneteenth celebration
The white roof of the pickup can be seen near the center of the photo. Wildlife officers and a...
Teen forgets to put pickup in park, chases vehicle into Lake Pueblo
Gas shortage in Pueblo and Canon City tied to a labor shortage according to AAA
Reported shooting at the Citadel Mall on 6/18/21.
Several juvenilles injured in shooting at the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs Friday night
Truck stuck on Ophir Pass 6/18/21
Delivery truck driver attempts to navigate a Colorado mountain pass and fails miserably

Latest News

Crash on Highway 83 north of Colorado Springs 6/21/21.
Serious crash closes down Highway 83 north of Colorado Springs
This Saturday, June 19, 2021, photo courtesy of The White Mountain Independent shows the scene...
Driver who rammed bicyclists in Arizona race has DUI history
Police are investigating after a man drove into bicyclists at an annual event.
Man drives into cyclists in Arizona
The coming days could make or break Joe Biden's presidential legacy as talks on infrastructure...
Paid in full? Biden, GOP struggle over infrastructure costs
A woman named Megan won $568,319.45 jackpot playing The Hobbit slot machine at Wildwood Casino...
Colorado Springs woman wins more than $500,000 at Wildwood Casino in Cripple Creek