1 officer down as Arvada Police respond to a shooting on Monday

ARVADA, Colo. (KKTV) - At least one officer was shot in Colorado on Monday as police responded to a shooting.

Arvada Police Tweeted the following just before 2 p.m., describing it as an “active” situation:

Arvada Police, shooting in Olde Town Arvada. One office down, securing the area of 57 and Olde Wadsworth. PIO on scene update to follow. — Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) June 21, 2021

A shelter-in-place alert was provided for residents in the area of 57th and Wadsworth in Arvada.

Details on how serious the injuries are for the officer were not immediately available.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.