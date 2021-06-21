Advertisement

1 officer down as Arvada Police respond to a shooting on Monday

By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 2:05 PM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
ARVADA, Colo. (KKTV) - At least one officer was shot in Colorado on Monday as police responded to a shooting.

Arvada Police Tweeted the following just before 2 p.m., describing it as an “active” situation:

A shelter-in-place alert was provided for residents in the area of 57th and Wadsworth in Arvada.

Details on how serious the injuries are for the officer were not immediately available.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.

