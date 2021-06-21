1 arrested in deadly hit-and-run in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A drunk driver crashed into a motorcycle rider and sped off, leaving the motorcyclist dying in the street, Pueblo police said Monday.

Officers were later able to arrest the suspect, thanks to help from vigilant witnesses who followed him.

The crash was reported at Lake and Orman at 2:45 p.m. Sunday. While police have not gone into detail on the moments leading up to the crash, they say the driver of the car was at fault. The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital but died shortly after arriving.

With the help from the bystanders, officers say they arrested 28-year-old Jared Sandoval at Routt and Madison, nearly a half-mile from the scene. Sandoval faces charges of DUI and vehicular homicide, among others.

The crash is the third motorcycle crash to happen Sunday in the Pueblo area and the second to be fatal. June as a whole has been deadly for motorcycle riders; police say Sunday’s hit-and-run crash is the third this month involving drunk drivers hitting and killing motorcyclists.

The rider has not been identified at the time of this writing.

