Teen forgets to put pickup in park, chases vehicle into Lake Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A teen found themself chasing a truck into Lake Pueblo after forgetting to put it into park Sunday morning.

“A teen applied the parking brake on the truck but failed to put it into park. It started to roll. The driver then tried to stop the truck,” wildlife officials said.

Wildlife officers, with the help of Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office’s dive team, were able to pull the pickup out of the water -- something Colorado Parks and Wildlife says they’re well practiced in.

“Unfortunately, Colorado Parks and Wildlife regularly pulls vehicles from lakes because people get distracted, or rushed, and make dangerous mistakes,” CPW tweeted.

Fortunately for the teen, they didn’t end up in the water with the truck, though they did break their arm.

“Hope everyone else has a safe Father’s Day holiday. Let’s all take extra care to avoid similar unfortunate incidents,” CPW said.

See the white rectangle submerged in @LakePuebloSP? It's the roof of a truck. This is not how anyone wants to start Father's Day. Unfortunately, @COParksWildlife regularly pulls vehicles from lakes because people get distracted, or rushed, and make dangerous mistakes. (1 of 3) pic.twitter.com/ZH3ZThzux4 — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) June 20, 2021

With the help of the @PuebloCountySO's volunteer dive team, a cable was attached to the truck and within a couple hours, it was pulled from the water. Hope everyone else has a safe Father's Day holiday. Let's all take extra care to avoid similar unfortunate incidents. (3/3) pic.twitter.com/Jk40P3Vli1 — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) June 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.