Teen forgets to put pickup in park, chases vehicle into Lake Pueblo

The white roof of the pickup can be seen near the center of the photo. Wildlife officers and a...
The white roof of the pickup can be seen near the center of the photo. Wildlife officers and a dive team were able to use a cable and pull it out.(Colorado Parks and Wildlife)
By Lindsey Grewe
Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A teen found themself chasing a truck into Lake Pueblo after forgetting to put it into park Sunday morning.

“A teen applied the parking brake on the truck but failed to put it into park. It started to roll. The driver then tried to stop the truck,” wildlife officials said.

Wildlife officers, with the help of Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office’s dive team, were able to pull the pickup out of the water -- something Colorado Parks and Wildlife says they’re well practiced in.

“Unfortunately, Colorado Parks and Wildlife regularly pulls vehicles from lakes because people get distracted, or rushed, and make dangerous mistakes,” CPW tweeted.

Fortunately for the teen, they didn’t end up in the water with the truck, though they did break their arm.

“Hope everyone else has a safe Father’s Day holiday. Let’s all take extra care to avoid similar unfortunate incidents,” CPW said.

