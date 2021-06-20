Pueblo man shot twice while driving on Northern

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A Pueblo man says he was randomly hit by gunfire while driving early Sunday morning.

Officers were alerted just after 1:45 a.m. that a shooting victim had just showed up at the hospital.

“The male victim, who had two gunshot wounds, said he was just driving down Northern when he was shot in his car. He said he didn’t know by whom,” said Capt. Tom Rummel with the Pueblo Police Department.

When an officer located the victim’s car at a south side home, it was riddled with bullet holes.

Just before getting the call about the shooting victim, gunshots were reported in the area of East Abriendo and Arroyo Avenue. Officers recovered numerous shell casings at that scene from both handguns and rifles.

The two incidents may be related, Rummel said.

“If you have any information that might help, please call the PPD at 553-2502, reference case number 21-11438,” he wrote on Twitter,

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.